Emergency services issue a 'cease-and-desist all controlled burning' warning for Tipperary

Should landowners persist and require a callout, all costs will be levied on them, the council says.

In light of the on-going Covid-19 National Emergency and in the lead up to ‘vegetation fire season’, Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service wish to advise ALL LANDOWNERS to cease-and-desist all controlled burning effective immediately.

It is envisaged that controlled burning would significantly increase the demands put on the Communications Centres (Emergency Call Operators) and Fire Services Nationally at a time when resources are already stretched due to the current public health crisis.

Consequentially we are informing ALL LANDOWNERS

· Controlled Burning should not take place under any circumstances, until further notice is given

· Communications Centres will not accept caller details.

· Should landowners ignore this notice and proceed to carry out any burning and a 999 emergency call is received relating to a fire on their property, then the Fire Service will be mobilised to attend and extinguish the fire in addition to this all the costs associated with the attendance of the Fire Service will be invoiced to the property owner.

Tipperary Fire & Rescue Service would like to thank you for your continued support and cooperation with this. We would also like to take this opportunity during this crisis to reassure you that should you require the Fire Service we will as always be ready to attend Emergency calls.

Remember in an emergency dial 999 or 112