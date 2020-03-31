INTO is proud of the work of its members at this time

The Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) has expressed its sincere gratitude for the incredible work teachers have been doing since the current Covid-19 pandemic began.

Across the county of Tipperary and indeed the country, thousands of examples of teachers working tirelessly have been witnessed, to connect with the children they normally teach in school every day. The organisation has also been made aware of the huge efforts being made by members supporting the elderly and more vulnerable members of their communities.

"School principals have played a massive part in the co-ordination of all this great work, supporting their teachers, non-teaching colleagues and also sending reassuring messages to parents and guardians. Their actions have demonstrated that education is a vital public service that remains open for business during this national crisis. We know that they will continue to play their part in the coming weeks to show the people of Ireland that our educators are among the most creative, caring and compassionate in the world," General Secretary John Boyle and Feargal Brougham, INTO President said in a statement today.

The added: "We also salute the work of other front-line staff in the health sector and in a whole variety of workplaces for their bravery and courage at this trying time. We can all be proud of our actions. When Ireland asked, we have all stepped up."