Clinical assessment unit to be established in Roscrea from next week

As part of the HSE system wide response to Covid 19, a Clinical Assessment Unit will be established in Cré House in Roscrea, County Tipperary.

These units are being set up so that patients who are confirmed as covid positive, and who require a face to face clinical assessment can attend a community based unit as near as possible to where they live. Patients can only access these units for assessment by GP referral.

The aim of the units is to divert mildly symptomatic patients who require medical assessment away from the acute hospital system by providing a facility in the community in which the patient can be seen, and clinically assessed by a team of Nurses, Doctors and Physiotherapists, the HSE has said today.



Where are the assessment units located;

Clare: Shannon Health Centre, Shannon, Co. Clare

Limerick; Southill Health Centre, Limerick

North Tipperary; Cre House Health Centre, Roscrea.



Times of Operation;

The Unit will provide service Monday to Sunday, from 07.30 to 20.30.

Attendance at the unit will be by appointment only. There is no walk in capacity.



Access to Appointment;

The patient’s own GP must refer to the assessment unit.



Facility Access:

Each of the facilities above has parking on site for staff and patients.

Wheelchair accessibility is available on sites. Ambulance access can be facilitated on each site.



Date of operational Commencement:

The planned commencement of the Community Assessments Units will be week beginning 06.04.2020.