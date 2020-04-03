Nenagh gardai issue warning over phone scam

Nenagh gardai have issued a warning over a mobile phone text scam in which several local people have been targeted.

Gardai say there have been a number of incidents reported in recent days of members of the public receiving text messages purporting to be from An Post, and claiming that a delivery is waiting for them at a depot.

The user is asked to click on a link and then asked to part with money.

Gardai are urging anyone who receives these messages to be vigilant of these scams and to report any suspicious activity to the gardaí immediately.

Crime round up:

Elsewhere, on Wednesday of last week gardaí stopped and searched a male at Drummin Village, Nenagh, at around 2pm. An implement, which could potentially have been used as an offensive weapon, was found on his person. A file on this incident is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle and its occupants at Ballymackeogh, Newport, at around 3am last Thursday. Quantities of suspected cocaine and cannabis were seized. A file to the DPP will follow.

A male was arrested for being drunk and disorderly at Nenagh's Tesco supermarket at around midnight last Friday.

In Nenagh's Castlewood estate, a shed was broken into in the early hours of Friday morning and a number of items were stolen. Gardaí arrested a male on suspicion of trespassing nearby at Melrose. A file is being prepared for the DPP.

Also last week, a trailer was stolen from a property at Ballycapple, Cloughjordan, some time between Wednesday and Thursday.