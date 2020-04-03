Deputy Alan Kelly to find out his fate as Labour Party Leader or not this afternoon

Tipperary Deputy Alan Kelly will today find out whether or not he will be the new Labour Party Leader.

Votes will be counted this afternoon as the party faithful have had their say on whether he or Deputy Aodhan O'Riordan should lead the party going forward.

And, the fate of the next government might well depend on the outcome. Deputy Kelly is thought to be willing to discuss going into government with Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and a group of independents. However, Deputy O'Riordan is thought to be not as anxious to enter government talks should he emerge victorious.

Were Deputy Kelly to lead Labour into government, there is the possibility of have three Tipperary TD's supporting that government with Deputy Jackie Cahill part of the Fianna Fail party, and Deputy Michael Lowry a member of the regional alliance which also includes another former FG TD, Deputy Naughton.