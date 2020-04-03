Tipp County Council makes history and gives go ahead for €25m overdraft facility

History was made at a meeting of Tipperary County Council today when a live streaming of proceedings was beamed to a number of centers around the county.

Members observed the social distancing rules as they took to video conferencing in Clonmel, Nenagh, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary and Thurles with a number of offices being used in each section to ensure that the nineteen members in attendance were sufficiently separated.

The extraordinary meeting was opened by Cathaoirleach Michael Murphy who described the meeting as being historic, as it was the first to be held by live streaming in Tipperary.

A number of council whips and representatives from the independents groups were in attendance for the meeting – this was not a full meeting of the local authority, but it did have full statutory authority to make decisions, having had a suspension of standing orders and then an amendment of same voted in to including video conferencing.

The council through the Cathaoirleach and the CEO Mr Joe MacGrath outlined the scale of work being undertaken at the present time in the organisation and in the community to combat Covid-19. And, there was much appreciation of the work being done as many people go above and beyond the call of duty.

Members agreed to give the go ahead for a €25 million overdraft facility to be sought by the council in order to have a contingency plan going forward to deal with the unprecedented situation. Head of Finance Liam McCarthy said that the current overdraft facility amounts to €5.5million but the additional flexibility is necessary, eventhough it is hoped that it will not be necessary to avail of it all. This proposal was unanimously agreed.