Deputy Cahill says student accommodation should be used for front line workers

Most of the accommodation is now vacant and could be utilised, says Cahill

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary Jackie Cahill says vacant on-campus accommodation at the country’s universities and ITs should be handed over to healthcare workers to use when they are not on shift.

Deputy Cahill explained: “The majority of our on-campus student accommodation is near hospital sites and at the moment those rooms are vacant as a result of the closure of our third level institutions. Instead of doctors, nurses and other front line workers going home to their families and risking bringing the infection with them, they could be offered the option of using some of the student accommodation.

“This proposal could feasibly serve the majority of our hospitals, particularly those in our bigger cities.

“Healthcare staff are under no obligation to have to use the facilities, but it would give those who want to the option of doing so.

“I have written to the Taoiseach to outline my proposal and I hope that he will give it due consideration”, concluded Deputy Cahill.