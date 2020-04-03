Faith podcasts to be available during Holy Week

Faithcast is a mixture of interviews, news and stories of faith from the Catholic Church in Ireland.

Faithcast, the weekly faith podcast from the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference, is launching a special Holy Week. The Faithcasts will focus on how we can live Holy Week as people of faith in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

Faithcast is a mixture of interviews, news and stories of faith from the Catholic Church in Ireland. The podcast, which is usually published weekly, will now have a daily episode from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday.

Contributors to the Holy Week reflection series are:

Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Dromore and Primate of All Ireland

Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin

Bishop Fintan Monahan, Bishop of Killaloe

Caoimhe de Barra, CEO of Trócaire

Brother Richard Hendrick Ofm Cap

Father Vincent Sherlock of Achonry Diocese

Brenda Drumm, Catholic Communications Office

Ger Gallagher, Pastoral Worker in Dublin Diocese

Contributors to the series will reflect on the meaning and symbolism of each of the days of Holy Week, beginning with a reflection from Brother Richard Hendrick on Palm Sunday and taking us through the week, concluding on Easter Sunday with a message from Archbishop Eamon Martin.

Commenting on the Faithcasts, Archbishop Eamon said, “As we prepare to celebrate Holy Week at home this year, we are offering people a chance to hear from different voices of faith. These daily reflections from bishops, priests and lay people will hopefully offer listeners a pause for thought from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday.

“I invite people to tune in to our Holy Week reflections. There are many people feeling alone and isolated at the moment and we hope that our short pieces of audio can assist people in living Holy Week in their homes.

“This podcast series is just one of a number of digital opportunities that we have been offering to people during these days. I would like to thank all those priests and people putting out into the deep of the net at this time and connecting with their parishioners on the digital highways.”



The podcasts will be available on www.catholicbishops.ie and on all Bishops’ Conference social media platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IrishCatholicBishops/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CatholicBishops

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/catholicbishops/

You can also subscribe to the podcast at this link https://audioboom.com/dashboard/4929766