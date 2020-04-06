Gardaí urge motorists to ensure they lock their vehicles

Figures from the Garda Analysis Service show that from January 2016 to December 2019, over 46,582 vehicles were broken into.

In 8,157 of these cases, the vehicle was reported to have been unlocked.

Of the 12,343 vehicles broken into outside homes, 3,833 are reported to have been unlocked – almost one in every three.

The analysis also shows that the most common location for these thefts are in driveways, and that most common times are between 12 midnight and 6am.

Gardai warned that such thefts are happening throughout the country.

Gardaí are appealing for all vehicle owners to ensure they lock their vehicle no matter where it is parked.

Do not store valuables in it, but if you do have to, keep them out of sight.