Tipp property owners invited onto Great House Revival programme on RTE



The team behind RTÉ One’s The Great House Revival is calling out to those brave Tipperary restorers who are about to embark on an exciting restoration project.

Architect Hugh Wallace is hoping to follow the progress of more restoration projects across the country, as owners reclaim beautiful buildings from the past to transform them into spaces for modern-day living.

All over Ireland and indeed Tipperary, there are properties in need of serious repair and love, and The Great House Revival champions the bravery of those willing to take them on. Suitable projects include any historical homes that are about to undergo a restoration: church conversions, old school houses, rural Garda stations, farmhouses and farm buildings, small cottages or Georgian townhouses and smaller terrace homes. City and urban properties are of interest and no restoration is too small.

If you, or someone you know is about to embark on a restoration of any kind, Animo TV want to hear from you – email property@animotv.ie