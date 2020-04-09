Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly confirms Archdiocesan Chrism Mass will take place at a later date

The ceremony usually takes place on Holy Thursday but could not this year due to coronavirus restrictions

The Archbishop of Cashel and Emly, Kieran O'Reilly has confirmed that the annual Chrism Mass, which usually takes place on Holy Thursday, will take place at a later date.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, no gatherings have been permitted in the Church and the usual representatives from all of the parishes of the Archdiocese, along with their priests, had to be postponed for this year. Instead, Holy Thursday celebrations have taken place behind closed doors and Archbishop Kieran, celebrating Mass of the Lord's Supper in the Cathedral of the Assumption alongside Thurles Parish Priest, Fr James Purcell, addressed his priests and the people of the Archdiocese, via webcam on the thurlesparish.ie site

Archbishop Kieran described the annual Chrism Mass as being one of the most significant celebrations in the Cathedral with people from all parishes descending to join in the ceremony. And, he confirmed that this Mass would go ahead once the curfew has been lifted. First Communions and Confirmations have also been postponed in the Archdiocese and there are severe restrictions on funeral attendances also.

Speaking directly to his priests watching online, and to all those who were watching or listening on radio, Archbishop Kieran, quoting a letter from Pope Francis to all priests, said "I see the holiness of the Church" in the many people - parents, children, men and women, the sick, the elderly who are living their lives as best they can under the current circumstances, and the priests who are serving so loyally and diligently, even during these very difficult times.

"Please continue to be generous and kind" Archbishop Kieran said.

The priests of the Archdiocese, who normally renew their priestly promises at the Chrism Mass, in a new departure due to the circumstances, did so via webcam.

The ceremonies continue to be streamed live from the Cathedral of the Assumption over the course of the special time in the Churches year, which is Easter.