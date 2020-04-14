Lowry to seek a date in August for Leaving Cert exams

Deputy Lowry has welcomed the news that that the 2020 Leaving Cert will go ahead, but feels that giving an actual date would provide positivity for students.

The Independent Tipperary TD says that a date in August should be firmly decided now, with the hope that the Covid-19 crisis will be under control at that stage. ‘It’s time to remove all uncertainty for students’ he says.

Deputy Michael Lowry

In his update on Good Friday, Minister for Education and Skills, Mr. Joe McHugh, said the exams would take place in late July or early August, and that the matter would be revisited by him in June. ‘I will be requesting that, rather than wait until June, that the Minister announces a definite date in August over the coming days. This will give the students the certainty and focus that they need. Expecting them to wait weeks for another update is adding to their anxiety’ says Deputy Lowry.

He added that he knows that students and parents are stressed at this time about the exams and about admissions to Third Level education and that all the uncertainty is making studying extremely difficult. ‘Many concerned parents have contacted me and, while we all acknowledge the unpredictability of the current situation with Covid-19, they are growing increasingly worried for their children and the additional stress being placed on them. I believe that setting a definite date will help refocus students’

Deputy Lowry said that the health and safety of students will always be the primary concern, but the Leaving Cert is an important exam that determines their future career. ‘We must acknowledge the importance of this issue to our class of 2020’ he said.