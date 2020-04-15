Ten new houses to be built in picturesque Mullinahone

Tipperary County Council has given the go ahead for the construction of ten new houses in Mullinahone at Killaghy Crescent.

The proposal was formally put forward by Cllr Kevin O'Meara and was seconded by Cllr Imelda Goldsboro at a special meeting of the local authority.



The project comprises two 2 bedroom two storey houses; eight three bedroom two storey houses, including roads, footpaths, underground services, drainage systems, car parking, boundary treatments, landscaping, open spaces, connection to existing sewers and watermain, and all associated site works.



The proposal was unanimously approved by members and will now proceed to the next stage under Section 179 of the Planning and Development Act 2000.