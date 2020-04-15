News
24 towns and village groups receive funding from Thurles Templemore Municipal District
Members of Thurles Templemore MDC approved the grants
The grants range in size from €600 - €10,500
A total of 24 Tidy Towns/Villages groups have received funding from the Templemore Thurles Municipal District Council as approved by members this week.
The groups to receive funding are as follows:
Roscrea -€10,500
Gortagarry -€1,000
Moyne Templetuohy -€1,000
Ballycahill -€1,000
Borrisoleigh -€2,000
Castleiney -€1,100
Gortnahoe -€1,100
Shevry -€1,000
Holycross -€1,500
Refresh Thurles -€4,000
Two Mile Borris -€1,500
Knock -€1,100
Loughmore -€1,350
Clonakenny -€1,350
Upperchurch -€1,300
Inch Bouldaduff -€2,000
Ballysloe -€1,100
Clonmore -€1,200
Templetuohy -€1,100
Templemore -€2,524
Drombane -€1,000
Kennedy Park, Roscrea - €600
Toomevara Community Development - €1,100
Ballyboy TT -€1,100
