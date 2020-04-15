24 towns and village groups receive funding from Thurles Templemore Municipal District

The grants range in size from €600 - €10,500

A total of 24 Tidy Towns/Villages groups have received funding from the Templemore Thurles Municipal District Council as approved by members this week.





The groups to receive funding are as follows:

Roscrea -€10,500

Gortagarry -€1,000

Moyne Templetuohy -€1,000

Ballycahill -€1,000

Borrisoleigh -€2,000

Castleiney -€1,100

Gortnahoe -€1,100

Shevry -€1,000

Holycross -€1,500

Refresh Thurles -€4,000

Two Mile Borris -€1,500

Knock -€1,100

Loughmore -€1,350

Clonakenny -€1,350

Upperchurch -€1,300

Inch Bouldaduff -€2,000

Ballysloe -€1,100

Clonmore -€1,200

Templetuohy -€1,100

Templemore -€2,524

Drombane -€1,000

Kennedy Park, Roscrea - €600

Toomevara Community Development - €1,100

Ballyboy TT -€1,100