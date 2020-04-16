Lowry urges Minister to speed up registration of foreign nurses for nursing homes

Deputy Michael Lowry has contacted Minister for Health, Simon Harris, to express the extremely urgent need for staff in Nursing Homes.

While welcoming the news that his call for greater supports from HIQUA and the HSE has resulted in an announcement that agreement has been reached between Unions and the HSE to allow the voluntary redeployment of health workers to private Nursing Homes, the Deputy has make direct contact with the Minister to emphasise again the urgency of this need.

"The need for staff in Nursing Homes has reached crisis levels and plans to address this issue must be undertaken as a matter of extreme urgency,"says Deputy Lowry.

Nursing Home Directors have expressed to the Deputy the enormous challenges they face at this time with the crucial challenge being the immediate need for nursing staff. Nursing Home Directors have outlined to Deputy Lowry that they have received numerous applications from nurses in India but that there is a considerable delay on having these nurses approved by the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI).





Deputy Lowry (pictured above) has stated to Minister Harris ‘As you are aware these nurses must complete a Registration Application with NMBI and many will be required to complete a ‘period of adaptation’ before final registration is granted’

The Independent Tipperary TD is aware of several nurses from India who have received decision letters from the NMBI and, in essence, this decision letter means they can proceed with the process to work in Ireland as a Registered General Nurse once their ‘period of adaptation’ is completed.



However, given the crucial challenges many Nursing Home are facing to obtain Nursing Staff, Deputy Lowry is requesting a relaxation and simplification of the registration process. The Deputy feels that one area such is the ‘period of adaptation’. ‘For example, approved applicants should be allowed to complete their ‘period of adaptation’ where they would be registered as working, such as in Nursing Homes and not in an NMBI approved Hospital as is the current requirement’ he says.