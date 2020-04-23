Charles Kickhams famous tree to be restored in Mullinahone

A project aimed at restoring the famed Kickham Tree in Gurteen, Mullinahone could well have its roots in the past, but may have a huge influence on the future of ash trees in Ireland.



The tree under which the visionary Charles J Kickham penned his great novel Knocknagow in 1873, and wrote the Tipperary anthem Slievenamon, was planted in a year of Rebellion - 1798 - but it was finally felled in 2009 for safety reasons.

The absence of the tree caused distress to locals and arising out of a discussion at the Kickham festival, three men emerged to tackle a project which could have far reaching benefits.



Neighbours John Bermingham, Jim White and Denis Morrissey planted the seed of an idea and contacted Teagasc forestry advisor Michael Somers for advice.



The three neighbours have taken on the project and it is full steam ahead

Michael's keen interest in local heritage made him an enthusiastic ally. A three pronged approach will see the tree replaced, the roadway at Gurteen re-landcaped, and the hedgerows tended to by experts.



Already this work is underway and one of the very exciting aspects of the project is the development of a species of ash using cuttings from a 200 year old tree adjacent to the original Kickham's tree which was sown by the Bryan family at Gurteen near the end of the 18th century.

There are no descendants of the Bryan family left in the area but their legacy will live on through the ash species which was resistant to the rampant ash dieback disease - this disease has swept through Europe and resulted in thousands of acres of plantations having to be destroyed, including many in Tipperary.



However, if this ash dieback resistant strain can be successfully planted, it could have very positive consequences for the harvesting industry going forward.



While the work continues to develop the new Kickham ash tree, John, Jim and Denis have also been working on the other two prongs of their project. Hedgerows expert Eoin Donnelly has completed work on cutting back the ditches on both sides of the road, close to where the Kickham monument stands, and already a new landscape is appearing. Slievenamon in all its majesty has suddenly come into sight again and there has been a very noticable change in the habitat for birds, mice and shrews as new life has been breathed into the hedges. The third part of the project will see landscaping taking place at the location which will hopefully allow for motorists to stop, get out of their vehicles, and read all about the history of the place and of Charles J Kickham.



Piers will be removed to create space and it is planned to include a commemorative symbol to mark the legacy of the Bryan family, which came to an end following the passing of brothers Basil and Austin. The Bryans had planted many trees throughout the region and along the roadside and their vision and foresights has been enjoyed by generations, without they even realising it.



“The area around Gurteen will be a fitting and lasting tribute to Charles Kickham. The story of both the Bryans and Kickham will form part of an event which will take place during heritage week on the banks of the Anner River at Crocanoir,” John Bermingham said.



Donal Mullane of Teagasc and Roisin O'Grady, Heritage Officer, Tipperary County Council are both fully behind the project.

At last year's festival the local walking group named in his honour retraced Kickham's footsteps from Mullinahone to the site of the famous tree at Gurteen. They sang his songs, danced on the roadside and learned about the Bryan family who left such an enduring legacy.