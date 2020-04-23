Deputy Jackie Cahill calls for clarity on refunds for students following USIT liquidation

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary Jackie Cahill says thousands of students in Tipperary and across the country have been left high and dry following the liquidation of the student travel company USIT and he’s calling on the Minister for Transport or the Minister for Business to outline what options are open to these students to try and get their money back.

Deputy Cahill explained, “I am dealing with a number of cases, some of students themselves, and others whose parents have contacted me on their behalf where young people have paid out hundreds of euros for visas and flights as part of the annual package offered by USIT. However, following the liquidation of the company, these students have been unable to get refunds.

“Despite the fact that USIT is a bonded travel agent, and refunds can usually be dealt with through the Commission for Aviation Regulation, a number have issues have arisen because USIT had not paid over money for the flights and therefore the airlines could not refund the students.

“Other options, including the “chargeback” scheme through debit and credit cards could be possible, but only if the package was paid for with a debit or credit card.

“Students are understandably frustrated by the situation. Not only are they losing out on the money they were due to make from their summer job abroad, they have now also lost money on their flights and visas.

“I am calling on either the Minister for Business or the Transport Minister to outline what options, if any are open to these students to get a refund of their money following the liquidation of USIT”.