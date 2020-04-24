Lowry welcomes greater certainty on Leaving Cert exams

Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed news from the Minister for Education, Joe McHugh, that the Leaving Certificate exams are likely to get underway on Wednesday July 29th.

Deputy Lowry had expressed concern at the lack of certainty for students preparing for the exams following the Minister’s announcement on Good Friday that the exams would go ahead in late July or early August. The Minister stated that day that a further update on this would not be available until June, to which Deputy Lowry responded ‘It’s time to remove all uncertainty for students’



Minister McHugh revealed that the exams are ‘likely to get under way on Wednesday, July 29th’. Minister McHugh said he hoped to be in a position to formally announce the date in consultation with education partners soon.



Holding with tradition, the Minister said he was keen for exams to begin on a Wednesday so that students do not face five days of exams in their first week.



A more detailed timetable will not be finalised until early June, he said, as officials want to have the most up-to-date advice available before making decisions. For example, he said, at present the maximum time a small group can spend in a room together is two hours, which would impact on the timing of exams.



Minister McHugh stated that holding the Leaving Cert in late July is the Department of Education’s “Plan A” and all efforts will go towards making this happen.



He acknowledged however, this was based on the assumption that the public will continue to abide by public health restrictions and that the Covid-19 curve is flattened further. “We’re looking at plans B, C, D and E. There are so many moveable positions. The best answer is that at this point in time, we’re working on making it happen. We could face enormous challenges that we’re not in a position to make predictions about.”



He said his Department had looked at the option of using predicted grades, but ruled it out at there was “too much inherent bias” in the system and they would not be fair.



Following the Minister’s address on Good Friday, Deputy Lowry said that he had been contacted by many concerned parents. While acknowledging the unpredictability of the Covid-19 crisis, they were growing increasingly concerned for their children and the stress that the uncertainty surrounding the exams was causing them. Deputy Lowry called for a definite date for the exams to help give focus to the students. While cognisant of the fact that the health and safety of students will remain paramount and that it is impossible to gauge how the Covid-19 situation will be at the end of July, he welcomes the Minister’s announcement and the greater certainty it brings for students.