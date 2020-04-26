Semple Stadium to be used as Covid-19 test centre

The stadium will be utilised as testing is ramped up by the HSE

Semple Stadium in Thurles is to be used as Covid-19 drive through test centre, Tipperarylive understands.

The HSE is ramping up the testing process with the view to testing up to 100,000 people per week. And, additional facilities are required to make this happen with Semple Stadium having been earmarked as an ideal location.

Local GAA clubs have been asked to supply volunteer stewards who can deal with in-coming and out-going traffic in order the keep the flow moving and they will be advised on how best of carry out their duties in a safe and efficient manner. Testers will also have the appropriate Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and the hope is that test results for those suspected of having Covid-10 can be turned around quickly.

Semple Stadium seems more and more unlikely to see any GAA action this season and the facilities had been put at the disposal of the HSE by the Management Committee some weeks ago. However, it is only now that the HSE is getting to a situation where they can test up to 100,000 people and therefore the facilities are required.

Semple Stadium is the largest GAA facility outside of Croke Park which is being used as a test centre for a number of weeks now.