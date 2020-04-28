MIC to host virtual Q&A for potential students

‘Giving potential students an insight into what they can expect when they begin a programme of study at MIC is at the core of the MIC Taster Sessions" - Dr Patrick Cosgrove, MIC Student Recruitment Officer.

This time of the year ordinarily sees Mary Immaculate College (MIC) run its popular undergraduate programme Taster Sessions. The sessions give potential applicants a great opportunity to get a flavour of college life before deciding upon their final CAO choices.



This year, in light of the COVID-19 restrictions, MIC is instead offering interested parties the chance to ask our lecturers, and other key members of the college community, anything they would like to know about MIC, and its degrees, via a series of Instagram Live Q & A sessions.



According to Dr Patrick Cosgrove, MIC Student Recruitment Officer; ‘Giving potential students an insight into what they can expect when they begin a programme of study at MIC is at the core of the MIC Taster Sessions. Even though the current situation precludes us from running them this year we wanted to ensure people still get the opportunity to engage with the College and have all their questions answered.

The Instagram Live Q & A sessions will be of particular interest to current leaving certificate students in helping them make their final decision on what programmes to include on their CAO Application form and is open to guidance counsellors, parents, mature students and those seeking to progress from further education routes to third-level study.’

Whether you would like information about MIC’s various undergraduate degrees, the many social, sporting and cultural activities at the College or the range of MIC scholarships on offer be sure to log on and get involved in the Virtual Q & A sessions.

Instagram Live Schedule of events (Instagram Handle @miclimerick)

Thursday 30 April (10.30am):

General Q & A Session on MIC

Dr Patrick Cosgrove, MIC Student Recruitment Officer

Tuesday 5 May (11am):

BA in Contemporary and Applied Theatre Studies Session (MI001)

Dr Carole Quigley, Department of Drama & Theatre Studies

Tuesday 12 May: (11am):

Bachelor of Arts Session (MI002)

Dr John Perry, Dean of the Faculty of Arts



Tuesday 19 May (11am):

MIC Thurles Post-Primary Teacher Education Degrees Session (MI009/10/11/12/13/14)

Dr Finn Ó Murchú, Head of the School of Education (Post-Primary)

Tuesday 26 May (11am):

BA in Early Childhood Care and Education Session (MI007)

Alicja McCloskey, Department of Reflective Pedagogy and Early Childhood Studies

Wednesday 3 June (11am-11.20am):

Bachelor of Education (Primary Teaching - MI005/06) & Bachelor of Education (International – MI004) Session

Dr John O’Shea, Department of STEM Education

Wednesday 3 June (11.25am – 11.45am):

B Ed in Education & Psychology Session (MI008)

Dr Claire Griffin, Department of Educational Psychology, Inclusive & Special Education

MIC Instagram Handle - @miclimerick

We will be adding additional sessions so please visit www.mic.ie regularly for updates.