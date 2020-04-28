Irish Chaplaincy offers help to people worried about loved ones in London

Contact service for anyone in Ireland with concerns about vulnerable older family or friends isolated in London can be organised

The Irish Chaplaincy in London is a registered charity which provides an outreach service to three main groups: elderly Irish people (the Seniors’ Project); prisoners and to Travellers.

At this challenging time caused by COVID-19 social restrictions, the Chaplaincy is offering support to anyone in Tipperary with concerns about an older family member or friend living in London. On their behalf the Chaplaincy can make direct contact with vulnerable older Irish living but isolated in London. The Chaplaincy is also a link to services and community groups on the ground local to where a person is living in London.

This is a free service and contact can be made to the Chaplaincy from Ireland by post: PO BOX 75693 London NW1W 7ZT; by email seniors@irishchaplaincy.org. uk and by phone 0044 (0) 20 7482 3274. Please leave a message and a representative will contact you.

Bishop Denis Brennan is chair of the Council for Emigrants of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference which includes the Irish Chaplaincy in London. The Chaplaincy (http://www.irishchaplaincy. org.uk/) was established by the Bishops’ Conference in 1957 as the Irish Emigrant Chaplaincy. Today, the Chaplaincy provides an outreach service to three main groups: elderly Irish people (the Seniors’ Project); prisoners and to Travellers:

o The Irish Chaplaincy Seniors Project services consist of: regular visits to older Irish people in their home, in hospital or residential care home and spending quality time with them to offer positive support and encouragement; maintaining regular telephone contact to ensure isolated older Irish have someone to talk to and share their hopes and concerns with; liaising and advocating on their behalf with health and social care providers and a range of other organisations as required; helping them to reconnect with their families back in Ireland; supporting those who want to move back to Ireland and making this transition as smooth as possible; offering a knowledgeable and comforting presence, in relation to end of life questions and concerns, and providing advice on funeral planning in London and in Ireland; exploring older people’s faith and spirituality with them, and linking them to a local faith community if requested.

o Some of the services provided by the Chaplaincy’s support for prisoners include: visiting Irish prisoners and providing them and their families with advice and information; keeping in contact by letter; assisting families in Ireland to visit prisoners in England and Wales; offering pastoral support if requested; researching, identifying and responding to prisoner needs; and, working closely with other organisations and prison departments caring for the welfare of Irish prisoners and their families.

o The Travellers Equality Project works closely with the Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service; provides information, advice and free bespoke resources for practitioners working with travellers; holds Traveller forums in prisons; provides diversity training for support group; and, carries out thorough research to identify the needs of Irish Travellers.