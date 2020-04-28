Covid-19 will cost Tipperary County Council more than €20 million

Tipperary County Council has applied to the government for special assistance, with the Covid-19 pandemic estimated to cost the local authority in excess of €20 million.



The joint submission in conjunction with all local authorities comes following the issuing of 250 rate bills across the county to businesses which are still operating and which are considered least affected by the crisis.



A statement issued this week pointed out that: “ The overall financial impact of the Covid-19 crisis on Tipperary County Council estimated at this time is €20.58 million and much of this relates to rates income. Local authorities across the country have made a joint submission to Government seeking financial support under this heading. The Council has issued rates bills to approximately 250 ratepayers who we consider are least impacted by the crisis and we wish to acknowledge and express our thanks to those ratepayers for their support.



“ The remaining rates bills will issue next month and we will engage with ratepayers on an individual and sympathetic basis mindful of their specific circumstances and having regard to any national support that may be forthcoming to assist both the Council and ratepayers at that time. The Council is continuing to support our tenants and mortgage holders who are experiencing reduced household incomes.



The financial projections present a very significant challenge for the Council. But the Council is particularly mindful of the ongoing impact of the crisis on our communities and our focus at this time remains on supporting those communities and on the continued delivery of our services which are essential to everyday living, wellbeing and future local economic recovery”