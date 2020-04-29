News
Confirmations and First Communion will go ahead in Cashel and Emly when time allows says Archbishop O'Reilly
First Communion and Confirmation ceremonies had to be postponed due to the coronavirus
Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly has received several requests for information about the Sacraments of First Holy Communion and Confirmation.
It is now certain that all the plans and preparations made in Cashel and Emly for the reception of the Sacraments of First Holy Communion and Confirmation will not be realised.
These ceremonies are big occasions and bring many people together to celebrate with those receiving the sacrament. However, following guidelines from the government, right now it is impossible to gather large numbers of people because of the risks involved for the spread of Covid-19.
This is a big disappointment for many people but during these challenging times this decision is unavoidable.
To all preparing for these sacraments this year, Archbishop Kieran would like to state that First Holy Communion and Confirmation will happen when the Archdiocese receive the assurance from the government that it is safe to hold these ceremonies.
