Cork and Limerick people found by gardai at Co. Tipperary house may be prosecuted for  breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions

Four people from Cork and Limerick found by gardai at a house in Cahir on Sunday may face prosecutions under new emergency legislation for failing to abide by Covid-19 restrictions to stay within 2km of their home.

Gardai are preparing a file for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions after finding the people from outside the county at the house they were searching under the Misuse of Drugs Act in the Barnora area of Cahir on Sunday evening.

A Cahir Garda Station spokesman said small quantities of cannabis herb and cocaine were seized during the house search.