Tipperary sisters turn €1 into €33,000 with Euro Millions punt

A syndicate of three sisters from Co Tipperary woke up this week with massive smiles on their faces after they turned some loose change into a jaw dropping amount on Tuesday evening’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

One of the anonymous ladies of the three sisters syndicate opened a BoyleSports account online recently and placed a €1 accumulator on the numbers 3, 12, 16, and 29 to all be pulled from the machine and their luck was in as all four numbers were drawn within the first six balls.

The awesome bet of just €1 defied the odds of 33,000/1 meaning the three siblings were able to celebrate as their €1 bet transformed into a total sum of €33,001.00.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Congratulations to the lucky sisters in Tipperary after their syndicate €1 bet turned into €33,000 when picking four of their favourite numbers in the EuroMillions draw. We wish them the best of luck with their winnings.”