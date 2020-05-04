Tourist hotspots will remain closed this Bank Holiday Monday

The advice is still to stay away from mass gatherings of people despite the fantastic weather

It's a fantastic Bank Holiday Monday morning in The Premier County with blue skies and the sun shining brightly.

However, people are still advised that local beauty spots will remain closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions and Tipperary County Council have closed off the car parks in many of the popular destinations.

So, if you are thinking of heading towards the Blueways, or the local parks and hills, please don't - there won't be anywhere to park a vehicle and Gardai will be on duty throughout the county to ensure that only absolutely necessary journeys are being undertaken.

There will be slight relaxation of some of the restrictions from tomorrow Tuesday, but for today they remain in place. So, Tipperary people are asked to maintain social distance if you come across other people and to continue to observe respiratory and hand washing etiquette for the foreseeable future.

Please stay safe this Bank Holiday Monday.