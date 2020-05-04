Be careful if you are going swimming today

Rivers and lakes can be dangerous fun spots so please be careful

With the weather being so beautiful this Bank Holiday Monday there is a real temptation for people to take to the lakes and rivers of County Tipperary for a swim.

Of course swimming pools are closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions and many people who decide to head in for a dip might not be used to swimming in 'open water'. So please be careful.

There are a number of golden rules which should be observed to maintain your safety and the safety of others as well.

Think before you swim.

Check your entry and exit points from the lake or river and take into account the currents.



Don’t mix swimming and alcohol.



Swim with other people but observe social distancing– ideally that know the area and have swum in open water before



Don’t jump in. Enter the water slowly to prevent ‘cold water shock’



Let people know where you are and what you’re doing (e.g. inform family members if your are heading down to the river for a swim)



Make sure you’re visible in the water



If someone gets in trouble, don’t put yourself at risk but call for help.



If you find yourself in difficulty FLOAT TO LIVE