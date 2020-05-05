Families are reverting to the May Altar to honour Our Lady as churches remain closed

May is the month of Our Lady and the Rosary is being recited in many homes throughout Tipperary

What better way to celebrate May, the month of Our Lady than having a May Altar in your home.

With churches and places of worship closed for the time being due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many families across County Tipperary have reverted to the old custom of having a May Altar in their homes. And, the Rosary is being recited around the Altar as devotees seek to maintain their connection to the Blessed Virgin during these difficult times.

Marian devotions such as the Rosary may take place within the family around this altar consisting of a table with a Marian picture, candles, and decorated with many May flowers. The custom of the May Altar stems from southern European countries. With the development of May Altars in churches, the custom spread to set up this type of "altar" also in the home.

This specific devotion has been supported be several popes including Pope Pius XII in his encyclical Ingruentium malorum:

He wrote: "The custom of the family recitation of the Holy Rosary is a most efficacious means. What a sweet sight - most pleasing to God - when, at eventide, the Christian home resounds with the frequent repetition of praises in honor of the High Queen of Heaven! Then the Rosary, recited in the family, assembled before the image of the Virgin, in an admirable union of hearts, the parents and their children, who come back from their daily work. It unites them piously with those absent and those dead. It links all more tightly in a sweet bond of love, with the most Holy Virgin, who, like a loving mother, in the circle of her children, will be there bestowing upon them an abundance of the gifts of concord and family peace."

There are many grottos and wells dedicated to Our Lady situated throughout Tipperary and many people have endeavoured to visit the grottos and to recite the Rosary during the month of May. Now that restrictions have been lifted slightly, the opportunity for people to visit these grottos and places of worship have been enhanced.

A May Altar is a very simple, but beautiful way to honour Our Lady, and the Rosary is a very simple prayer for all the family as well.

The words of the hymn "Flowers of the May" are often heard during this month on radio.

O Mary we crown thee with blossoms today!

Queen of the Angels and Queen of the May.

O Mary we crown thee with blossoms again,

Queen of the Angels and Queen of the May