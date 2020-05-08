Four Tipperary referees aim to raise €10,000 for Pieta Hosue

The GAA referees on the National Panel will be taking to the roads this weekend to raise funds for Pieta House

Four Tipperary GAA referees will be amongst the 72 on the national panel who will take to the roads of the county this weekend to help raise funds for Pieta House.

Kevin Jordon, Fergal Horgan, Derek O'Mahony and Seanie Lonergan will run 11.2km each - the average distance covered by a referee during a senior inter county game. And, all of the funds raised through their GoFundMe page will go towards the wonderful Pieta House charity which had to cancel its annual Darkness Into Light walk which is usually held on this coming weekend in many towns throughout the Premier County, each year.

Fergal Horgan - one of the referees taking part.

"This is something that all of the referees really embraced and were delighted to get involved in. The reaction has been brilliant and I suppose everybody knows Pieta House and they know that Darkness Into Light unfortunately had to be cancelled, and they have been getting involved in this way instead," Kevin Jordon told tipperarylive.ie

The Thurles referee revealed that the 810km cumulative will help the charity in some way and he encouraged all who could help out in any way to do so by donating at www.gofundme.com/f/refereeschampionshiprunforpietahouse