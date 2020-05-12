Deaths in Tipperary Tuesday May 12th



Tommy Norton

Gragaugh Ballingarry

Tommy Norton, Gragaugh, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, died unexpectedly, at his residence. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mary, his loving family Lorraine (Millea), Mary, Katie (O'Leary) and Dickie, sons in law David and Noely, daughter in law Sarah, grandchildren Laura, Sean, Gillian, Ellie, Eve, Roisin, Thomas, Orlaith and Cillian, brother Sean, sisters Kay, Sheila and Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place and a celebration of Tommy's life will take place at a later date. Those who wish to leave a message of condolence to Tommy's family may do so below. The Norton family would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. Family flowers only please. House private.

David Quirke

Kingswell tipperary town

Quirke, Kingswell, Tipperary Town and late of Oola, Co. Limerick, May 10th 2020. David, former Principal of St Michael’s Boys National School, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Pauline, daughter Norma, sons Alan, David and Paul, grandchildren, brother Bertie, sisters Anna and Colette, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice or Motor Neurone Disease Association. Private Funeral Mass will be held for David in St Michael's Church, Tipperary at 12 noon on Wednesday 13th May 2020 and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.Due to the current restrictions, David's Mass can be view on St.Michaels's Church Tipperary Live I



Kay Hayes (nee Daly)

bawn Nenagh

Peacefully, after a short illness, in Islington, London. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and brothers Donie, Paddy, Frank and Liam. Will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Anne, son in law Tom and her cherished granddaughter Amber, sisters in law Kathleen & Philomena, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours in both Bawn and Kilfinane, relatives and friends.

May Kay Rest In Peace

Due to Goverment advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral Mass will take place this Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery, Nenagh, at approx 1.30pm. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. The family thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.