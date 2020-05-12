Deputy Jackie Cahill raises concerns over bureaucratic delays at ports

Impact on live export sector could be very damaging, he says

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Horticulture & Food and TD for Tipperary Jackie Cahill has written to the Minister for Agriculture asking him to intervene to ensure that live exports can continue once they comply with all of the paperwork needed to transport animals across Europe.

Deputy Cahill says he’s very concerned that the live export sector could be unnecessarily impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic, despite all checks and balances being met.

He explained, “I have been contacted by a company who has a shipment held up in Waterford Port. This consignment is part of a contract for 20,000 cattle bound for Algeria, which is now under threat if the delivery cannot be made.

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill

“The same company was able to operate through the Port three weeks ago without any issues. I am unaware of any changes in the rules and regulations over the past three weeks so am therefore at a loss as to what the issue could be.

“I have written to Minister Creed outlining the case and have asked him to intervene.

“The livestock sector is under serious pressure at the moment as prices are bordering on unviable. Any additional impediments on exports must be addressed. Many farmers are depending on exports to keep them afloat.

“Minister Creed has a responsibility to these farmers and producers; to ensure that they are supported. He needs to intervene to establish what the issue is in Waterford and ensure that it is resolved as quickly as possible so that the current contract can be fulfilled”.