LIT to run virtual open days for Leaving Cert students

There will be online Q&A sessions throughout May and June for the Leaving Cert class of 2020

Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) will host virtual open days throughout May and June to help the Leaving Certificate class of 2020 progress to the next stage of their education.

The open days, consisting of live Q&A sessions taking place on social media and through LIT’s website, will cover over 120 programmes across the institution’s campuses in Limerick, Tipperary and Clare.

The ‘virtual learning hub’ will provide support and guidance to prospective LIT students and their parents as the CAO process comes to a close.

Registrar at LIT, Marian Duggan, said: “While our campuses across the Midwest are physically closed to the public, we continue to engage with students, parents and guidance counsellors, through our virtual hub and our website, lit.ie. We welcome this interaction as it allows us to address any questions or concerns Leaving Cert students might have about beginning their journey into higher education in these unprecedented times.”



“I would encourage all students, parents, guardians, guidance councillors and teachers to available of LIT’s online services and continue to interact with us through our website, our open days and our social media channels. We are here to help, and look forward to welcoming our new First Year students to LIT when the next semester begins.”

President of LIT, Professor Vincent Cunnane said: “LIT graduates are among some of the most sought after in the country. The soon to be published HEA Graduate Outcome Survey will show that 94% of LIT Graduates in the labour market, are either in employment or further study, with almost three quarters of 2018’s graduates working in the Munster region.

“Flexibility in responding to regional industry needs with work ready graduates is among LIT’s core strengths. We work closely with multinational and indigenous companies based in the Mid West to ensure we reach these goals year on year, and this strategy is benefiting both our students and the regional economy. Never has this relationship been more important than now, as we guide our students in their future careers while working with industry to reawaken our economy and stay connected with our community as we adapt to a new way of living.”

The virtual open days will allow students the chance to communicate directly with heads of department and other staff members across a wide range of faculties and subjects across all campuses, including: business & financial services; electrical & electronic engineering; information technology; applied science; sports; culinary & hospitality and creative technologies.

Further features of the virtual CAO hub include further advice for students on exam tips, as well as looking after their mental and physical health at this uncertain time.

A full schedule of the virtual events, beginning on Tuesday 12th May and running until Friday, 12th June, is available at: www.lit.ie/virtual-open-days