€60,000 worth of suspected cocaine seized in Tipperary

Gardaí in Tipperary have arrested a man and seized €60,000 of suspected cocaine, tipperarylive can reveal..

As a part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Mullinahone, Drangan and Ballingarry areas of Co Tipperary, Gardaí from the Clonmel District Drugs Unit seized €60,000 of suspected cocaine (pending analysis) at an outdoor location between Mullinahone and Ballingarry.

As part of this investigation, subsequent a follow-up search was carried out at a house in Drangan Village yesterday afternoon. During the search Gardaí seized a weighing scales, a vacuum packing machine, bags and other drug paraphernalia.

A man, aged in his 50's, was arrested at the scene and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Clonmel Garda Station.