Deaths in Tipperary May 13th

Deaths in Tipperary Wednesday 13th May

Michael Ingoldsby

St Nicholas Park Carrick on suir/Fairview Dublin

Michael Ingoldsby, late of St. Nicholas' Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary and formely of Fairview, Dublin. Died 11th May 2020. Peacefully in the loving care of Mooncoin Residential Care Center. Sadly missed bv his loving son Gerard and daughter Marian, daughter-in-law Mary, sister-in-law Cora, Eamon Molloy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to HSE guidelines Michael's funeral will be private to Immediate family only. We suggest using the online condolence page below to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Rest in Peace



Brid (Sister Maria) Cormack

Ballyknockane,Templetuohy



Sister of Mercy, Leeds, England. Died in Leeds after a long illness, bravely borne. Loving daughter of the late Patrick & Catherine. She will be sadly missed by her brothers John & Mike, sisters Kitty (O'Grady) and Margaret, sisters-in-law Breda & Mairead, brother-in-law Bill, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and her religious community, in particular, Sister Mary Lardner, Father Nigel Pollard, cousins and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for immediate family only. Sister Maria's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Saturday 16th May at 10.30 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church Templetuohy on https://player.twitch.tv/?channel=avssmemorialservices

Burial afterwards in Templeree Cemetery.



Edmund Rochford

Graiguepaudeen,Gortnahoe,thurles/Urlingford



Edmund died, peacefully, in Fennor Hill Nursing Home, Urlingford. Predeceased by his wife Mary, brother Tom and sister Ciss. Deeply regretted by his loving family Eddie, Eymear, John, Brendan and Michael, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister in law Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives and a close circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who wish to leave a message of condolence for Edmund's family may do so below. The Rochford family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.