Great news for Tipperary primary schools as additional resources allocated

There is great news today for the primary schools in Tipperary Town as they have been allocated an additional teaching post to support non-Irish national pupils. This appointment completes the delivery of the interim package of supports agreed in 2019, according to Independent TD, Deputy Michael Lowry.



Last Summer the Minister for Education Joe Mc Hugh agreed a package of supports for the primary schools in the town including 2 EAL posts, Inclusion in the School’s Excellence Fund, NEPS Literacy and Numeracy Interventions Training and a Family Liaison Teacher. These Interim measures were agreed by the Minister, the 5 Principals and Deputy Michael Lowry who had been negotiating on a package of supports for the schools for a number of months.

Tipperary Deputy Michael Lowry

At that time Minister Mc Hugh recognised the high levels of disadvantage in Tipperary Town and the absence of DEIS supports to the schools.



Deputy Lowry this morning told tipperarlive.ie

"Today I have received confirmation from the Department of Education that the schools have been notified that their allocation for supports for non-Irish National pupils has been increased. St. Joseph’s Primary has been granted one full-time post and St. Michael’s Junior Boys, St. Michael’s Girls and The Monastery C.B.S. will share 2 full-time posts. This is an increase of one teaching post to support non Irish nationals since last October and indeed an increase of 3 posts since this time last year as none of the schools had any assistance with the high levels of non-Irish nationals in June 2019," he said.

Deputy Lowry complimented the school Principals on their hard work and commitment in the preparation of a submission to the Department of Education to justify Tipperary town primary schools as exceptional.

"This substantial body of work and subsequent negotiations has made it possible to include their schools in the new round of DEIS status for the coming September. I am pleased that the interim measures have corrected the years of neglect in support services for the schools. I am confident that these interim solutions will lead to formal DEIS Status," he said.