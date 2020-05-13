IFA warning to farmers to be wary of crime during Covid 19 restrictions

Deputy President Brian Rushe to has issued a warning to the IFA membership on security and safety reminders.

He said that in these uncertain Covid-19 times, lockdown and isolation have become the norm. Many living, travel and working restrictions have been put in place to ensure the safety of the entire population.

Unfortunately, these changes have also resulted in unscrupulous individuals and criminal groups trying to take advantage of people.

IFA is asking that you be conscious of the environment we now find ourselves in, to be vigilant and to report any unusual activity to An Garda Siochana.

Under no circumstances should people engage with, or give access to anyone they do not know to their property without first seeing proof of identity. People must also remain vigilant to ensure all property, machinery and buildings are secure, even if they are spending more time at home.

It is important that we look out for our neighbours and in particular regularly check-in with those that are vulnerable or living alone.

We remind everyone that while restrictions are in place, an ideal opportunity exists for property marking of all valuable household goods, work tools, farm machinery, power tools, trailers, quads and sporting equipment should be marked, photographed and serial numbers, receipts stored and recorded. This is a great deterrent to thieves.

IFA are the ‘eyes and ears’ of our communities – if we see something suspicious, vehicles, persons or unusual activities, do report to An Garda Siochana and dial 999 or 112. This is a critical component in the fight to keep our communities safe and secure.

For any advice please feel free contact IFA Crime Prevention Office or your local IFA Office who can help and offer advice and support.