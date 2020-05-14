Deaths in Tipperary Thursday May 14th



Tony (Anthony) Fitzgera;d

Leixlip,Kildare/Clonmel

FITZGERALD, Tony (Anthony), Leixlip, Co Kildare and formerly of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, May 13th, suddenly at Beaumont Hospital. Beloved husband of Noreen, dear father of Nicole, John, Lorraine and cherished grandad of Aoife, Emma, Senan, Eoin and Amy. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Niall and Eamonn, daughter-in-law Suki, brother Michael, sisters Mary, Kathleen and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating Tony’s life with friends and extended family. If you wish to view Tony’s Funeral Mass online, please follow this link on Saturday, 16th May, at 3pm - http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/.



Donal Flanagan

Nenagh

The death has occurred of Dónal Flanagan. Late of Nenagh. Died in Oxford. May 12 2020. Predeceased by his parents Danial and Jane Flanagan, his sisters Gerty and Ciss and his loving wife Ruth.

Deeply missed by his sister Joan Spearman and nieces Gaye, Jane and Rosemary, nephews Kevin, Sean, Brian and Paul Martinez and by his many good friends, especially Yvette and Brinny.



Trudy Rouine

Springfied,Dublin /Nenagh



Rouine, Gertrude (Trudy), 12th May, 2020 (Springfield, Dublin 24 and formerly of Nenagh), after a long illness bravely borne, in the excellent care of the palliative team of St Mark’s Ward, The Hermitage Medical Clinic; Trudy, beloved mother of Michael and Conor, daughter of the late Mick and Nora Rouine and predeceased by her brothers Michael and Richard and her sister Annette. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sons, brother Seamus, sister-in-law Susan, cherished grandaughter Eva, aunt Tess, nephews Shane and Stephen, relatives, kind neighbours and her many close and dear friends.

Safe in the Arms of Jesus.

In line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held. Those who cannot attend the funeral Mass due to the current restrictions please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of the page. House strictly private.



M\rgaret (Peg) Ryan (nee Gleeson)

Kilavalla,Templederry,Tipperary

Late of Ballyvaughan, Portroe. Suddenly at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Micil and brothers Paddy & Flan. Deeply regretted by her loving family Jerry, Gertie (Russell), Michael, Breda (Stakelum) and Mairead (Gleeson), her many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Mary and Anne, sons-in-law Michael, John and Matt, sisters-in-law Nancy and Mary. nephews and nieces, her kind Carer’s, relatives neighbours and friends.

May Peg Rest In Peace

Due to Goverment advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place this Friday followed by burial in Templederry New Cemetery at approx 1.30 o'c, We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. There will be a memorial mass at a later date. The family thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.