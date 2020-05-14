Financial backing for Tipperary Town task force announced

Senator Garret Ahearn has announced that the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government are set to announce €100,000 funding to support the task force campaign in Tippeary Town.

Senator Ahearn said the funding will be provide to assist to assist Tipperary County Council with the recruitment of a full-time project manager who will work on developing agreed actions and funding proposals on foot of the finalised Tipperary Town Health Check.

Senator Ahearn said “I have been in constant contact with Minister Eoghan Murphy and the Department of Housing in relation to following through on an agreement made last year about matched funding with Tipperary County Council for Tipperary Town. Following Minister Murphy’s consent, the approval of €100,000 is now in place to fund a suite of actions to support the revitalisation of Tipperary Town.”

“The payment is not in the form of a grant, rather Tipperary County Council can draw down the funding as needed during 2020. The Council will receive a letter early this week confirming the financial provision and outlining that it is available to be drawn down” Senator Ahearn said.

€30,000 had been approved last November to facilitate the completion of a Collaborative Town Centre Health Check for Tipperary. The Health Check is a pilot initiative developed by The Heritage Council which brings together the private, public and civic sectors in a town to develop an agreed town centre-led commercial, heritage and tourism baseline from which an action plan can then be developed.

A package of measures had been agreed last year to support the revitalisation of Tipperary Town following extensive engagement with local stakeholders and representatives. Over a 3-year period, these measures will facilitate a partnership approach between the local community, Tipperary County Council and other key stakeholders in order to develop and deliver an action plan for the town.

Senator Ahearn said “The Taoiseach made a commitment last year to support Tipperary Town and I welcome that the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, even with the current national crisis, have followed through on their promise. t.”



