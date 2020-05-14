Helping hand from Tipperary helps to fight poverty in Africa

A charity has thanked the people of Tipperary for their support in fighting poverty in Africa, especially during the present pandemic.

Ray Jordan of Self Help Africa has said the support is vital during such difficult times.

Mr Jordan said that while COVID-19 has caused untold challenges to families across Ireland, one of the anomalies of the pandemic has been the relatively low levels of recorded cases, to date, in ‘poorer’ parts of the world.

Indeed, less than 2% of all cases thus far have been recorded in regions of Africa and Asia that account for half of the global population.

However, he said to underestimate the dangers of COVID-19 to the world’s poor could be catastrophic.

He added - “Weak health care systems, lack of testing, and high levels of poverty make sub-Saharan Africa particularly vulnerable, not just to this pandemic, but also to an extreme hunger crisis that will likely result from its economic fall-out.

“A World Bank report this week estimated that up to 60 million people globally could be pushed into extreme poverty because of Coronavirus. Many of these will be in Africa.

“Right now, Self Help Africa’s efforts are focused on the prevention and protection of the poor communities that we work with against the spread of COVID-19. We’re also supporting wider efforts in our programme countries to help avert a spike in outbreaks of the pandemic, in Africa.

“We are doing this at a time of considerable challenges at home in Ireland, with a host of charity events and collections being cancelled out of necessity.

“It is therefore with gratitude that I express my thanks to the many supporters in County Tipperary who have continued to donate to our work”.