Deaths in Tipperary Sunday May 17th



Deaths in Tipperary Sunday 17th May



William (Billy) Molloy

Moangarriff cottage,Moangarriff and formerly Coleville road,Clonmel



Predeceased by his brother Jim, Billy passed away peacefully at Waterford University Hospital on Friday afternoon surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Anne and loving father of David he will be sadly missed by his wife, son, brother John, sisters Mary and Joan, cousin Alan, sister-in-law Noreen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will be held in St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown on Monday. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony live at 11.00am or watch later via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul and click on the tab “Clonmel”. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Robert Liston

Killenard,Portarlington,Laois/Thurles

Formerly of Moyneard Moyne, Thurles, County Tipperary. Peacefully in his home in the loving care of his family after a short illness. Predeceased by his parents Kathleen and Billy Liston, his sister Pauline O'Gorman and brother Dick Liston. Greatly missed by his loving son Andrew, daughter Katie, wife Philomena, daughter-in-law Leanne, sisters Josephine, Marie and Frances, brothers Paddy, Willie and John, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Margaret (Peggie) Ward (nee Phelan)

Cappanaleigh,Upperchurch



Pre-deceased by her husband Stanley. Deeply regretted by her sisters Tess (Corbett) and Judy (Slattery), nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

In compliance with Government guidelines, a family only funeral will take place. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date.