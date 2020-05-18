Tipperary County Council to use new 'smart' bins in anti-litter drive

Tipperary County Council’s Environment & Climate Action Section secured €91,000 towards anti dumping projects across County Tipperary for 2020.

This is very welcome news in view of the increased reporting of illegal dumping in recent months. The section will be working with each of the Municipal Districts and community associations in the coming months to implement these projects.

The Anti-Dumping Initiative is a national project that was introduced in 2017, which aims to reduce incidents of illegal dumping. To date, Tipperary County Council has been the recipient of €167,000 under previous programmes.

The project focuses on using a collaborative approach involving local authorities, communities and other State Agencies and requires specific conditions to satisfy the project criteria, such as Prevention, Abatement, and Enforcement.

Local Authorities in the Southern Region submitted 122 applications for funding in the amount €1.7 million, 114 of these projects were approved.

The approved projects for Tipperary are:

1 – Solar Compacter Bins – a pilot project to upgrade and enhance the use of litter bins. The compacter bins are a “smart” bin system that is being used throughout Europe. This project will collaborate with staff in Carrick on Suir Municipal District to optimise the management of litter bins in towns and villages. Amount approved: €26,700

A clean-up of a black spot area in Roscrea, which will involve surveillance, fencing, household waste inspections and a clean-up of an area that has issues of regular dumping. Amount approved €20,200

Smart Enforcement Supports – this project involves upgrading and purchasing of modern surveillance systems and signage to assist with investigation and enforcement of illegal dumping “black-spots” in the county. Amount approved: €28,000

Investigation and Enforcement of black spots at Tipperary/Cashel/Cahir: this project will work collaboratively with the Municipal District Administrator and wardens to carry out investigation and surveillance on areas that suffer from regular dumping and littering. Amount approved €16,312