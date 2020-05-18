Clonmel Farmers Market set to reopen following lockdown

Clonmel Farmers Market will resume trading on this coming Saturday, May 23 in Ss Peter and Paul's primary school, Kickham Street Clonmel.

The market hours are 10am to 2pm and the usual traders will be present.

Please support local producers and help to provide local employment and an alternative outlet for the produce.

Clonmel Farmers Market has the full shopping basket of food ranging from free range meats to fish from the nearby fishing fleet. Vegetables, eggs, baked goods and Fair Trade coffees all available on one site.

Coronavirus Covid 19 safety measures are in force with social distancing and non-touching of produce applying to everyone.