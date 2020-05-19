Is working from home working for you? 35% want to go back to the office now.

20% have noticed an increase in back pain while childcare is a big problem for many

A survey of people working from home was carried out online in the past week by Darby & Associates Chartered Quantity Surveyors and their findings show that working from home saw productivity gains and losses.

For instance:

14% say their working from home setup is a struggle

35% would rather go back to work due to their current setup

Just 15% said they have a good setup and can work from home indefinitely

Childcare is a big issue for working from home

20% have noticed an increase in back pain

25% cannot upgrade their space to work from home properly

73% of respondents felt the cost of building work would be their main concern to upgrade to work from home



The home office isn’t working: On whether the current working from home space is suitable only 15% said they could work from there indefinitely. 36% said if they were to work from there long term they would make some changes, while 35% said it just functions and would prefer to be in their normal place of work. Worryingly 14% said their working from home setup is a daily struggle.



Eoin Darby of Darby & Associates commented “The home office was once considered a luxury, for many it’s now a necessity. With creches now closed nationwide, there could be two adults in the one household now working from home, with the added stress of having to mind children and home-school during normal working hours”



Better desks, chairs, back pain: The survey found that 34% of people were using a smaller desk and 37% were using a kitchen table, island or other. 33% of people were using an inferior desk chair that will “get them through the restrictions” while 29% use a chair they would never use in work.

Worryingly, 20% of respondents noticed an increase in back pain since starting to work from home.



It should also be noted that Searches online for ‘work from home’, ‘office desk’ and ‘office chair’ have drastically increased on google’s search platform from the first week in March 2020.



Home setup changes, better chairs and desk, light and privacy: When asked what changes they would make instantly if there were no cost implications, 79% said they would want a better chair or standing desk. 30% of those asked wanted more light, better wifi and better privacy. Privacy was a hot topic in this survey where a quarter or respondents were worried about intrusions on a work phone/video call.



Productivity gains for many not all

Productivity levels varied greatly between respondents, with 12% saying they were equally as productive compared with their normal place of work. 58% said they were more productive while 30% said they were less productive. - We believe from our data that the home setup itself and lack of privacy is contributing to some people being less productive.



The kids are not alright?

The comments received at the end of the survey suggested working from home with kids was a major obstacle for many people and they would consider working from home more if they had childcare. Darby added “You wouldn’t bring your kids to the office, so how can employees remain productive if their office is brought to the home? Flexibility and understanding needs to be at the forefront of managerial HR policies”



Proper changes will cost

Darby suggests some of the simpler fixes would be relatively cheap such as getting a new chair or a standing desk. However getting more light by increasing windows sizes or adding a rooflight, extra electrical points or sound-proofing would be more invasive work requiring several tradespeople, which starts adding significant additional cost



A proper Working From Home setup - 25% can’t upgrade

The survey asked what the respondent would do to improve their working from home setup. 22% would like to upgrade an existing room, 18% considered conversion of an attic space. 25% cannot upgrade their space to work from home properly as 16% were renting and felt upgrading their existing spaces was not an option and 9% felt they had no space to upgrade.



Costs are a big factor for a dedicated working from home space

When they survey asked people if they would extend, renovate, or convert their attic 73% of respondents felt the cost of building work would be their main concern followed by 29% concerned about the disruption it would cause in the home. 19% said the risks around COVID-19 and having tradesmen in their house would be a concern.



A working from home grant for the new normal

Darby commented “Most employers are expecting the same level of productivity despite employees being in a totally different and sometimes challenging environment. An employer subsidy for improving working home conditions would work. Twitter Ireland and other companies have already suggested that employees can work from home indefinitely so this may become the new normality for many office workers”



Detailed costs of designing properly for working from home

Darby commented “The concern about construction costs is not surprising. There is a fear among the general public of the ‘cowboy builder’ who could take the homeowners hard-earned savings and do a runner, leaving them in the lurch. Hiring professionals such as architects and quantity surveyors will give financial peace of mind that the right builder, at the right price gets hired for the job. A standard contract protecting both parties’ interests is vital to the success of any construction project”