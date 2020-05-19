Mo Chara Animal Rescue receives €500 donation from Aldi’s Tipperary staff

Mo Chara Animal Rescue has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Tipperary Town store team.

The €500 donation was presented to Nicky Veasy from Mo Chara Animal Rescue by Diarmuid Buckley, Aldi Tipperary Town’s ‘Charity Champion’ earlier this year.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting, Jim Henneberry, Aldi Tipperary Town Store Manager said: “Our team is delighted to support Mo Chara Animal Rescue through the Community Grants programme. The work they do to improve animal welfare across Tipperary is hugely important.”

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”

Operating eight stores in Tipperary, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its Tipperary stores have donated over 150,000 meals to local charities to date, while as Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015, it has helped support initiatives including the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige Junior Baking Competition.