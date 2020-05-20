Tipperary farm sells for €2.6m

A leading Tipperary auctioneering firm has recorded a major sale achieved remotely during the Covid 19 lockdown.

Auctioneer John Fitzgerald of Dougan Fitzgerald says he is very pleased with the sale price of €2.6 million for a South Tipperary farm.

The highly attractive dairy farm at Golden was sold to an unnamed female investor.

It comprises a residence and yards as well as 160 acres.

Selling agent John FitzGerald said that the farm was purchased in trust for a lady client from the Dublin/Kildare area and will be continuing as a dairy farm Enterprise in the future.

The holding was sold after private negotiations jointly by Mr FitzGerald’s firm Dougan FitzGerald Ltd, Clonmel and Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge.

It had been advertised over the winter months and into the spring but was completed during the lockdown which the agent commented “bore good hope for the post Covid 19 period as hopefully business in all sectors can again come out of the necessary hibernation and trade freely once more”

Overall farmland continues to hold a steady trade and similar prices to last year are been achieved around the country.

Land letting figures also continues to be strong in the South Tipperary area.