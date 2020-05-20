Virtual balloon race to aid MS in Tipperary

With almost 900 people in the South East living with MS, Saturday May 30 marks World MS day.

The theme this year is ‘connections’, which has never been more important, the focus is on building community connection, self-connection and connections to quality care.

Ordinarily the MS Ireland community work team in the South East facilitate face-to-face casework, physiotherapy led exercise classes, yoga, Branch meetings and professional information talks for those living with MS in South Tipperary.

“Since the arrival of Covid-19 we have had to really look at how we could continue to provide services to people living with MS in South Tipperary,” explained Katie Hourigan, Community Worker with MS Ireland in South Tipperary.

“We are now supporting people by phone and are about to commence online classes to enable people to stay connected and continue with physiotherapy and yoga, which research has proven to have huge benefits,” she said.

“The MS community would usually come together to mark World MS Day locally and nationally. This year is set to be a very different affair to previous years, so we are launching a National Virtual Balloon Race campaign. It’s a bit of fun and an easy way to support our services and spread awareness for World MS Day” she explained

Once the balloons are virtually launched they will then be subject to a simulated set of weather conditions that are based on the prevailing wind and weather conditions at the actual launch site (MS Care Centre) for the time of year.

From that point onwards, the fate of your balloon is controlled by how it will react to the weather conditions it is subjected to. This is simulated using an advanced computer modelling programme linked to Google maps and weather data.

For more information or to purchase a balloon please check the following link: https://msi.rentaballoonrace.com/site/index. Among other services, MS Ireland uses the funds raised to provide vital services that reduce the impact of MS including physiotherapy, general information, advocacy and support services, newly diagnosed seminars and other training.