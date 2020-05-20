Tipperary TDs pledge their support for Shannon Airport

A delegation from the new all-party Shannon Airport Oireachtas Group will meet with the new Minister for Transport at the “earliest opportunity” as part of a coordinated move to safeguard the airport’s future, Mid-West TDs and Senators said in a joint statement issued today.

The all-party group is also seeking a meeting with the Chairperson and CEO of the Shannon Group to discuss the challenges facing the airport and to provide united regional support in the difficult months ahead as the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic gets underway.

The group’s first meeting took place via video-link at 11am on Tuesday. It was convened by Clare TD Joe Carey, who will act as interim Chairperson until the group’s operational structure is agreed.

Joining the conference by video link were Tipperary TDs Mattie McGrath, Martin Browne and Jackie Cahill. Apologies were received from TDs Michael Lowry and Alan Kelly and Senator Garret Ahearn.

In a joint statement, the new all-party group described the meeting as “a very constructive engagement by all participants”.

The group agreed the Covid-19 emergency has cast a worrying shadow over the future of Shannon Airport, which is of vital strategic importance to Clare, the Mid-West and Western regions and is a critical catalyst to balanced regional development.

The joint statement added: “The purpose of the meeting was to arrange for the setting up of a support group for Shannon Airport to facilitate the engagement of Members of the Oireachtas from Clare, Limerick and Tipperary, so that they could be fully informed of the challenges facing the Shannon Group and to endeavour to create a forum whereby they can support our airport.

“All of the Members who attended welcomed the setting up of the Group and agreed to work to ensure its efforts are successful. There was agreement by all of the need to work together to support the airport and the Shannon Group's other core activities.

“This included the need for a stronger working relationship between the Shannon Group and Shannon Heritage to help increase footfall to the many historic sites in the region.”

The all-party group said there was “a broad base of understanding of the strategic and operational challenges” faced by the Shannon Group, and it was agreed to seek a meeting with the Chairperson and CEO of the Shannon Group “at the earliest possible opportunity”.

The group added: “It was also unanimously agreed to select a delegation to meet the new Minister for Transport at the earliest possible opportunity to highlight the critical challenges facing the airport and to make sure the incoming Government is supportive of the airport's needs.

“It was agreed Deputy Joe Carey would act as Chairperson until such time as the Members could meet to discuss and agree the operation of the group.”