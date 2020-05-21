Tipperary hospital staff and management say thanks for public's wonderful support

The management team of South Tipperary General Hospital would like to formally thank all businesses and community groups that have assisted the hospital since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis.

The support from the local community has been hugely appreciated. Frontline staff at the hospital were extremely grateful to receive donations of foodstuffs, treats, and care packages.

With regards to donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the hospital is pleased to advise that the HSE is meeting all of its needs in terms of providing PPE, with daily deliveries of equipment.

If local organisations wish to donate PPE, the hospital suggesst that they do so to other local organisations in need of it.

If members of the public wish to assist the hospital, please contact the hospital manager’s office on 052 6177000.