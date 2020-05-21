Tipperary residents welcome resurfacing of roads in estate

Residents in a Clonmel housing estate were delighted to see contractors on site this week to resurface sections of the roadway.

The work was carried out at Abbey Meadows on the Cahir Road.

Part of the road had been resurfaced previously but other sections remained to be done and representations were made to Tipperary County Council.

County Council chairman and local Clonmel councillor Michael Murphy alerted residents at the weekend that the work was due to start this week.

Cllr Murphy said he was delighted to see the work commence and was confident that it would result in a real improvement to traffic conditions in the estate.

The work was carried out by local firm Caharclough Tarmac.

Cllr Murphy praised the community spirit in Clonmel and said that by working together and supporting each other, we will all emerge stronger from the present difficult times.