Tipperary school to hold a virtual sports day on Friday

The Abbey School Tipperary is hosting a virtual sports day this month as it looks to finish its school year on a high and provide its students, staff and wider community a welcome distraction from the current lockdown and the opportunity to get active safely in the environment of their own homes.

The Abbey Sports Day is running over 40 years and the school were eager to keep this proud tradition going and thought of innovative ways to do so in the current Covid 19 lockdown.

This year sports day activities will take place throughout the week where staff and past pupils will set online challenges ranging from hurling and football skills to push up challenges and the school will get students to send in their video entries online.

These entries will be used to decide what team wins the annual Abbey Sports day trophy competed for between the schools four sports day teams, the Pumas, Pythons, Sharks and the reigning champions the Falcons.

Scores will be awarded for each individual entry received so everyone can play a part on the day and extra points will be awarded for the winning entries which will be posted on the school social media pages each day.

The highlight of the week will take place on Friday when the school will stream its annual sports awards where the sports day champions and player of the year awards will be announced as well as the announcement of the prestigious ‘Abbey Sports Star of the Year’.

Previous winners include the likes of Nicky English, Ciaran McDonald and reigning champion Johnny Ryan

The school hope that as many people as possible get involved in the week by liking their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. As well as daily challenges and activities the school will be posting photos and videos of sports day memories and moments in years gone by. So get online and get involved